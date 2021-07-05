Trevor Lawrence Signs Rookie Deal With Jaguars

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1412062477811081221

Lawrence enters the NFL with as much hype as any recent quarterback, and he has officially signed his rookie deal. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the deal is for four years and $36.8M, including $24.1M in guaranteed money. It also includes the standard fifth-year team option for all first-round picks.

Lawrence was selected first overall in the 2021 Draft after a storied career at Clemson. His numbers were a bit down in his final collegiate season, but he still won the ACC Player of the Year Award. He led the team to the College Football Championship game in two of his three seasons, and he ultimately won one national championship. Overall, he finished his career with a 38-2 record, with his only two losses coming to LSU and Ohio State.

Lawrence is currently coming off the board as the No. 14 quarterback in fantasy drafts, and he’s listed at +270 to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award on FanDuel Sportsbook.