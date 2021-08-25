Trevor Lawrence Will Start Week 1 vs. Texans

Lawrence was reportedly in a QB competition vs. Gardner Minshew, but that competition has reached its inevitable conclusion. Lawrence was all but assured to open the season as the Jaguars’ starting quarterback, and Urban Meyer made that official on Wednesday.
Lawrence enters the league as one of the most hyped quarterback prospects in recent memory. He was dominant at Clemson, posting a 38-2 record over three seasons. His only two losses came against LSU in 2019 and Ohio State in 2020, and both losses were in the college football playoffs. He won the National Championship in 2018 as a true freshman, and he ended his career with more than 10,000 passing yards and 90 passing touchdowns.
Unfortunately, this is expected to be a rebuilding year in Jacksonville. Their win total over/under is set at just 6.5 on FanDuel Sportsbook, and they’re +1300 to finish with the worst record in the league. However, they are listed as three-point road favorites vs. the Texans in Week 1.
