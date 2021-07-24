Trevor Rogers placed on the injured list by the Marlins
July 24George KurtzSportsGrid
The Marlins placed starting pitcher Trevor Rogers on the injured list Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Rogers is dealing with lower back spasms. Rogers last pitched Tuesday and went only five innings, allowing two runs and walking three batters in five innings. It’s not known if Rogers injured his back during this start or in the subsequent days after. It’s also unknown if Rogers will miss just one start or if the Marlins will play it safe with their prized pitching prospect. Before this injury, Rogers may have been the favorite to win the National League Rookie of the Year award. Whether or not he still will likely depends on how long he is out of the lineup.
The Marlins will start Braxton Garrett and the Padres Ryan Weathers in their game tonight. The Marlins are -130 (+1.5) on the run line, +136 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 8.5, over (-122), and the under (+100). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
