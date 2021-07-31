Trevor Rogers to start for the Marlins on Saturday

Trevor Rogers will start for the Marlins on Saturday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Rogers had been on the injured list due to a back injury and hasn’t pitched since July 24. It isn’t known whether or not Rogers will be on a pitch count or innings limit in his start versus the Yankees on Saturday.

Rogers is likely on a short leash in this start, as even before the injury, he hadn’t pitched into the sixth inning since June 15 in St. Louis. That being said, Rogers still might be the leader for the National League Rookie of the Year with a 2.37 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and 125 strikeouts in 106.1 innings pitched.

The Marlins also just announced that manager Don Mattingly will miss the game after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Mattingly is vaccinated and is displaying mild symptoms.

The Marlins are at home to face the Yankees in game two of their three-game series tonight. The Yankees won the first game 3-1. Domingo German will start for the Yankees in this game