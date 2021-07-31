Trevor Rogers to start for the Marlins on Saturday
July 31George KurtzSportsGrid
Trevor Rogers will start for the Marlins on Saturday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Rogers had been on the injured list due to a back injury and hasn’t pitched since July 24. It isn’t known whether or not Rogers will be on a pitch count or innings limit in his start versus the Yankees on Saturday.
Rogers is likely on a short leash in this start, as even before the injury, he hadn’t pitched into the sixth inning since June 15 in St. Louis. That being said, Rogers still might be the leader for the National League Rookie of the Year with a 2.37 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and 125 strikeouts in 106.1 innings pitched.
The Marlins also just announced that manager Don Mattingly will miss the game after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Mattingly is vaccinated and is displaying mild symptoms.
The Marlins are at home to face the Yankees in game two of their three-game series tonight. The Yankees won the first game 3-1. Domingo German will start for the Yankees in this game which is currently off the board, but you can find the lines and props for all other games at FanDuel.com.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.