Trevor Siemian will start for the Saints on Sunday

Trevor Siemian will start for the Saints when they take on the Falcons on Sunday, the Saints’ official website reports. The Saints lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston for the season last week when he tore his ACL. There were some who thought that Taysom Hill, who cleared concussion protocols on Wednesday, would start this game, but head coach Sean Peyton elected to go with Siemian instead.

Siemian will likely be little more than a game manager in this contest and be asked not to lose the game more than win it. The Saints defense has been playing like one of the best in the NFL of late, and they are playing the offensively challenged Falcons in New Orleans. The Saints are expected to go with a heavy-run attack led by Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram.

The Saints are six-point favorites in this contest and are -270 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 41.5, over (-110), and under (-100). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.