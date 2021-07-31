Trevor Story out of the lineup Friday for the Rockies
July 30George KurtzSportsGrid
Trevor Story is out of the starting lineup Friday for the Rockies, BaseballPress.com reports. There is no injury to report here, and the Rockies are calling this nothing more than a rest day for Story. One of the bigger surprises about the trade deadline earlier Friday was that Story was not dealt. He can be a free agent after the season and has let it be known that he has zero intentions of resigning with the Rockies. It was rumored that several teams, including the Yankees and Blue Jays, were interested in his services. Still, in the end, the Rockies preferred what will end up being a compensatory pick in the draft next season rather than any trade that was offered. Some, maybe most, will question this move, especially after the trade of Nolan Arenado for not much of a return earlier this year.
The Rockies are just playing out the string this season. Jonathan Gray, who also could’ve gotten the Rockies a nice bounty in a trade, will start for the Rockies, and the Padres will have Ryan Weathers toe the slab. The Rockies are -120 (+1.5) on the run line, +166 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 8.5, over (-105), and the under (-115). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
