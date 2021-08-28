Trevor Story out of the starting lineup Friday for the Rockies

Trevor Story is out of the starting lineup Friday for the Rockies, BaseballPress.com reports. Story had to leave the doubleheader versus the Cubs on Wednesday due to a reaggravation of his leg injury. The Rockies have not stated if Story is available off the bench Friday or when he will return to the starting lineup. Brendan Rodgers will play shortstop in his absence Friday, with Garrett Hampson moving over to play second base.

It’s a surprise to most that Story wasn’t traded at the deadline. Apparently, the Rockies didn’t receive any offers that they thought were better than the pick they will receive once they offer Story a qualifying offer after the season, and he declines it.

The Rockies are just playing out the string and hoping for better luck next season. The Rockies will try and stop the Dodgers tonight with Kyle Freeland on the mound, while the Dodgers will counter with what is likely to be a bullpen game started by Brusdar Graterol. Remember, the Dodgers played a 16-inning game on Wednesday.