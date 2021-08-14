Trevor Story out of the starting lineup Friday for the Rockies
August 13George KurtzSportsGrid
Trevor Story is out of the starting lineup for the Rockies, BaseballPress.com reports. Story had to leave the game early Thursday after being hit by a pitch on his forearm. The injury is not considered severe, so the Rockies just maybe giving him a night off to play it safe. Brandon Rogers will play shortstop in his place tonight as he has recovered from his hand injury.
Story has had a subpar season for the Rockies, and that may be the reason why he wasn’t traded from the Rockies before the trade deadline. Story is batting .256 with 15 HRs, 54 RBI, 17 SB, and 57 runs in 100 games.
The Rockies will take on the Giants on Friday. The Rockies are staring Austin Gomber while the Giants are expected to activate Anthony DeSclafani off the injured list to start for them. The Rockies are -120 (+1.5) on the run line, +188 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of eight, over (-108), and the under (-112). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
