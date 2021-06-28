Trevor Story Will Participate in Home Run Derby

The All-Star festivities will take place in Colorado this year, so it makes sense that they’ll have one local player in the Home Run Derby. Story said on Monday that he would participate, even though Story hasn’t exactly had a great season. He’s launched just nine homers through his first 66 games, and his 96 wRC+ would be the second-lowest mark of his career.
The timing could not be worse for Story. He’s set to become an unrestricted free agent during the offseason, and he was hoping for a monster payday. A poor season will definitely impact his earning potential in the free-agent market, especially since this is a deep class at shortstop. Francisco Lindor is off the market after signing a massive extension with the Mets, but Carlos Correa, Javier Baez, Marcus Semien, and Corey Seager are all set to join Story in free agency. Story is still looking at a nice raise after making $18.5M in 2021, but he probably won’t approach the numbers from the Lindor contract.
The Rockies are off to a dreadful start as a team this season, and they’re currently listed at +50000 to win the NL West on FanDuel Sportsbook.
