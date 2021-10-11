Trey Lance Could Miss 1-2 Weeks With a Knee Injury
The San Francisco 49ers could be digging deep into their quarterback depth in Week 7. Nick Wagoner confirmed that Trey Lance is expected to miss one to two weeks with a knee injury. The 49ers’ first-round selection avoided significant injury, as the MRI confirmed no structural damage that would necessitate a long-term absence.
Lance was thrust into the starter’s role after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a calf injury in Week 4, and Jimmy G’s availability also remains up in the air. Working in the 49ers’ favor, Week 6 is a bye week, which will hopefully be enough time for one or both quarterbacks to get healthy enough to play.
https://twitter.com/nwagoner/status/1447692339024117762
Lance got his first career start in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals. The North Dakota State alum went 15-for-29 for 192 yards and one interception. Whoever starts in Week 7 will have their hands full with the Indianapolis Colts’ eighth-ranked total defense. Health concerns and an above-average defense make Lance or Garoppolo a passable DFS option against the Colts.
