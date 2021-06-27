Trey Mancini Out of Orioles Lineup Sunday

Mancini appeared in 75 games this season, slashing .256/.332/.460 with 14 home runs, last playing in the Orioles’ 12-4 loss Saturday, going 0-for-4.
Making a comeback after sitting out of the 2020 season due to cancer treatment, Mancini has shown consistency at the plate, compared to his 2019 numbers, where he hit .291 with a .364 OBP and 35 home runs in 154 games.
Ryan Mountcastle will take over first base duties for Mancini Sunday, batting third. Priced at $3,000 on FanDuel and listed as catcher/first base/outfield eligible, Mountcastle has appeared in 71 games this season, hitting .263 with a .297 OBP and 12 home runs. He has played 22 games at first.
The Orioles will look to grab a series win against the Blue Jays, with the series currently a one-game apiece. The team will face Ross Stripling, who makes his 12th start of the season, posting a 2-4 record with a 4.33 ERA and a 25.7% K rate. Baltimore is a +198 road Moneyline underdog against Toronto on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 10-run total.
