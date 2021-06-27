Trey Mancini Out of Orioles Lineup Sunday

Steve Melewski of MASN reports Baltimore Orioles’ first baseman Trey Mancini will sit out of Sunday’s finale with Toronto Blue Jays as part of a scheduled day off.

Mancini appeared in 75 games this season, slashing .256/.332/.460 with 14 home runs, last playing in the Orioles’ 12-4 loss Saturday, going 0-for-4.

Making a comeback after sitting out of the 2020 season due to cancer treatment, Mancini has shown consistency at the plate, compared to his 2019 numbers, where he hit .291 with a .364 OBP and 35 home runs in 154 games.

Ryan Mountcastle will take over first base duties for Mancini Sunday, batting third. Priced at $3,000 on FanDuel and listed as catcher/first base/outfield eligible, Mountcastle has appeared in 71 games this season, hitting .263 with a .297 OBP and 12 home runs. He has played 22 games at first.

The Orioles will look to grab a series win against the Blue Jays, with the series currently a one-game apiece. The team will face Ross Stripling, who makes his 12th start of the season, posting a 2-4 record with a 4.33 ERA and a 25.7% K rate. Baltimore is a +198 road Moneyline underdog against Toronto on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 10-run total.