Trey Sermon a Healthy Scratch Ahead of Week 1

The rookie out of Ohio State University created buzz during the preseason, playing two games and rushing 63 yards on 16 carries, averaging 3.94 yards per carry.
With Sermon out for Week 1, expect an increased workload for Raheem Mostert, the 49ers’ lead back. Last year, started eight games rushing for 521 yards on 104 carries, scoring two touchdowns and averaging 5.01 yard per carry. Despite missing significant playing time last season, Mostert led San Francisco in carries, seeing 45% of the workload in the backfield.
Mostert is priced at $6,100 on FanDuel and faces a Detroit defense that gave up the most points to running backs last season, averaging 27.53 points per game.
San Francisco is a 9.5-point road underdog against the Lions on FanDuel Sportsbook in a Week 1 matchup with a 46.5-point total.
