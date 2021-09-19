Trey Sermon Will Be Active Against the Eagles on Sunday

One of the biggest knocks on Raheem Mostert has been his inability to stay healthy. Mostert reinforced those concerns in the San Francisco 49ers season-opening win against the Detroit Lions. The veteran running back left the game early with an apparent injury, and it was later confirmed that he’s expected to miss the rest of the season with a cartilage injury to his knee.

That injury has expedited Trey Sermon’s introduction to the NFL, as 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that Sermon would be active for their Week 2 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles.

https://twitter.com/adamlevitan/status/1438878410122485766

Sermon was drafted in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft by the 49ers. The Ohio State alum was a healthy scratch in Week 1 but comes into his NFL debut with high expectations. Sermon rushed for 870 yards on 116 carries last season with the Buckeyes. Rostering Sermon on FanDuel rosters will cost $5,500, although his fantasy impact will be limited by sharing totes with Elijah Mitchell and JaMycal Hasty.

The 49ers are -3 favorites against the Eagles on Sunday. The total sits at 49.5, with the under juiced to -114.