Tua Tagovailoa Expected to Practice on Wednesday

Tagovailoa has been out since suffering broken ribs vs. the Patriots in Week 2, but he has been activated from the IR and is expected to return to practice on Wednesday. That is obviously a great sign for his availability this week vs. the Jaguars.

Tagovailoa has been mediocre as an NFL quarterback, but he represents a massive upgrade compared to Jacoby Brissett. The Dolphins have lost all four games he’s appeared in, and he’s averaged just 5.2 adjusted yards per attempt. He has been better over the past two weeks, but the Dolphins offense has still managed just 17 points in both contests. Tagovailoa gives them a much better chance of getting in the win column moving forward.

The Dolphins have a very winnable contest in London vs. the Jaguars this week. They’ve been particularly vulnerable against the pass, ranking dead last in Football Outsiders pass defense DVOA. The Dolphins are currently listed as three-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.