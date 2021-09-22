Tua Tagovailoa Ruled Out vs. Raiders

Tua is OUT this week with fractured ribs — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 22, 2021

Tagovailoa was initially diagnosed with bruised ribs, but head coach Brian Flores told reporters on Wednesday that further testing revealed a fracture. With that in mind, it’s not surprising that Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Sunday’s contest vs. the Raiders.

That means that Jacoby Brissett will draw the start at quarterback, which could spell disaster. Brissett was dreadful in relief of Tagovailoa last week, racking up 169 passing yards on a whopping 40 attempts. The result was an average of 3.10 adjusted yards per attempt, and the Dolphins’ averaged the second-lowest Expected Points Added per play last week. The Raiders possess the best pass rush in football through the first two weeks per Pro Football Focus, so they could have a field day vs. Brissett. The Dolphins’ skill players have to be downgraded in this matchup, while the Raiders will be a trendy play at defense.

The Raiders are currently listed as 3.5-point home favorites vs. the Dolphins on FanDuel Sportsbook.