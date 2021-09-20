Tua Tagovailoa To Undergo MRI on Monday, Status for Week 3 Unknown

Tua Tagovailoa‘s status for the Miami Dolphins Week 3 encounter against the Las Vegas Raiders remains up in the air. The second-year quarterback departed the Dolphins 35-0 defeat to the Buffalo Bills after taking a hard hit on a drop-back in the first quarter.

According to Tom Pelissero, Tagovailoa suffered bruised ribs on the play. X-rays came back negative, but additional diagnostics are required, and the 23-year-old has been referred for an MRI. Pelissero noted that Tagovailoa remains in a lot of pain.

https://twitter.com/TomPelissero/status/1439654880931721222

Jacoby Brissett came on in relief of Tagovailoa and was ineffective playing from behind. Brissett went 24-for-40 for 169 yards and one interception. The Dolphins’ offensive line didn’t offer much help, as Brissett and Tagovailoa were sacked a combined six times in the loss. Brissett will take the starter’s reps in practice until Tagovailoa is cleared to return and could get his first start as a Dolphin against the Raiders.

FanDuel Sportsbook opened the Dolphins as +4.5 underdogs, although the Raiders were quickly bought up to -115. Keep your eye on the line movement as information on Tagovailoa’s status becomes more apparent throughout the week.