Tua Tagovailoa’s Availability Will Depend on Pain Tolerance

Tagovailoa was carted off the field early in the Dolphins’ Week 2 loss vs. the Bills, but it appears as though he avoided a serious injury. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that testing didn’t reveal any “major issues” and that his availability for Sunday’s matchup vs. the Raiders will come down to pain tolerance.

If Tagovailoa is unable to suit up, Jacoby Brissett will draw the start at quarterback. Brisset was an unmitigated disaster vs. the Bills, finishing with just 169 passing yards and one interception on 40 attempts. The Dolphins didn’t manage a single point in that contest, which doesn’t bode well for their success vs. the Raiders. The Raiders’ defense has been surprisingly frisky to start the year, racking up five sacks and three turnovers through their first two games. They’re an appealing fantasy defense whether they’re facing Brissett or a banged-up Tagovailoa in Week 3.

The Dolphins are currently listed as 4.5-point underdogs vs. the Raiders on FanDuel Sportsbook.