Tuesday’s Game Between Indians and Rays Postponed due to Inclement Weather

You rarely see a baseball game get canceled a day in advance, but that’s what is happening here. The Indians and Rays will start a three-game series in Tampa Bay on Monday, but the game that was initially scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed. Tropical Storm Elsa is tentatively scheduled to make landfall just north of Tampa on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, so the Rays have decided to be proactive and reschedule the game. They will play a doubleheader on Wednesday, with both games being seven-inning contests.
Both of these teams have been better than expected to start the season. The Rays were afterthoughts in the American League despite making it to the World Series last season, but they’ve jumped out to a 48-36 record. They currently trail the Red Sox by 4.5 games in the AL East, but they’re comfortably in a Wild Card spot at the moment.
The Indians were expected to be rebuilding after losing Francisco Lindor, Trevor Bauer, and Mike Clevinger over the past two seasons, but they’re also in the hunt for a playoff spot. They’re currently 4.5 games out of a Wild Card spot in the AL standings, but they have gone just 2-8 over their past 10 games.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Rays at +1400 and the Indians at +4800 to win the World Series in 2021.
