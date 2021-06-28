Twins-White Sox Postponed Monday Due to Rain

https://twitter.com/scottmerkin/status/1409615286718840836

The Twins and White Sox were initially scheduled to start a series at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on Monday, but the game has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up on July 19 as part of a doubleheader. Lucas Giolito was initially scheduled to take on Kenta Maeda, and it seems likely that both starters will take the mound on Tuesday instead.

These two teams entered the year expected to contend for the AL crown, but they’ve gone in opposite directions. The White Sox have thrived despite some big injuries on offense, and they currently lead the AL Central at 45-32. Conversely, the Twins are currently in the cellar of the AL Central at 33-43, so they trail the White Sox by 11.5 games. That said, The White Sox have gone just 3-7 in their last 10 games, while the Twins have gone 7-3. Still, expect the White Sox to be favored in tomorrow’s contest on FanDuel Sportsbook.