Tyler Boyd misses second-straight practice for Bengals

Tyler Boyd missed practice for the second-straight day to a concussion. Boyd suffered the concussion early in the game Monday versus Pittsburgh when his head smacked the ground after going up to try and catch a pass and colliding with a pair of Steeler defenders. Boyd was having a solid season with Joe Burrow behind center, but once he went down for the season, Boyd’s numbers went down also. So far this campaign, Boyd has 78 receptions for 840 yards and four scores but only had nine receptions for 130 yards and one score in the past three games before Monday.

If Boyd does play in Houston on Sunday, he is $6,100, but unless you are trying to hit a home run, you would be better off finding someone not only healthier but also with a quality quarterback that can get him the ball.