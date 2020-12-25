Tyler Boyd Out for Matchup with Texans

Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd is out for Sunday’s Week 16 matchup with the Houston Texans.

Boyd suffered a concussion in a Week 15 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. In 14 games played this season, Boyd has caught 78 passes for 840 yards and four touchdowns. He leads the team with a 21.10% target market share.

Rookie Tee Higgins and veteran A.J. Green should absorb most of the targets left by Boyd’s absence. Higgins is priced at $5,800 and Green is priced at $5,500 on FanDuel. They should both see a favorable matchup against a Houston Texans defense that allows 26.14 points per game to opposing wide receivers this season.

The Bengals are a 7-point road underdog against the Texans on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 46.5 total.