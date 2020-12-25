Tyler Boyd Out for Matchup with Texans

Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd is out for Sunday’s Week 16 matchup with the Houston Texans.
Boyd suffered a concussion in a Week 15 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. In 14 games played this season, Boyd has caught 78 passes for 840 yards and four touchdowns. He leads the team with a 21.10% target market share.
Rookie Tee Higgins and veteran A.J. Green should absorb most of the targets left by Boyd’s absence. Higgins is priced at $5,800 and Green is priced at $5,500 on FanDuel. They should both see a favorable matchup against a Houston Texans defense that allows 26.14 points per game to opposing wide receivers this season.
The Bengals are a 7-point road underdog against the Texans on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 46.5 total.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.