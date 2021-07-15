Tyler Glasnow plays catch for the Rays

Tyler Glasnow has begun to play catch for the Rays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Glasnow has a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament and a flexor strain in his pitching elbow. The Rays shut Glasnow down for four weeks while they treated the injury in the hopes that he could continue to pitch this season. Playing catch is the first step in his recovery but also the easiest. How that elbow responds to throwing off a mound and pitching to live hitters will be the ultimate test.

When healthy, Glasnow is one of the best starting pitchers in Major League Baseball. Before the injury, Glasnow was 5-2 with a 2.66 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, and 123 strikeouts in 88 innings pitched this season over 14 starts. The Rays will need Glasnow to be healthy and perform up to expectations if they expect to win the World Series this season

The Rays are 1.5 games behind the Red Sox in the American League East. They are +155 to win the AL East, +700 to win the American League, and +1600 to win the World Series at FanDuel.com.