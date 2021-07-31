Tyler Glasnow slated for Tommy John surgery for the Rays

Tyler Glasnow is expected to undergo Tommy John surgery for the Rays, MLBTradeRumors.com reports. There remains a minute chance that Glasnow could rehab the injury, but all expectations are that he will need TJS and miss the rest of this season and most if not all of the 2022 season as well.

This is a blow to the Rays as Glasnow was their ace starter and could match up versus anyone as a game-one starter. Glasnow was 5-2, with a 2.66 ERA and 0.93 WHIP to go along with 123 strikeouts in 88 innings pitched in 14 starts this season before the injury.

The Rays currently sit only 0.5 games behind the Red Sox in the American League East and will have a chance to take over first place with a win over the Sox on Saturday. The Rays will start Ryan Yarbrough while the Sox will counter with Nathan Eovaldi.