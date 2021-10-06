Tyler Higbee Expected to Play Thursday Against Seahawks

Nick Cothrel of Sports Illustrated reports Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee is expected to play in a Week 5 matchup against the Rams’ NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks.

Rams-Seahawks final injury report for Thursday Night Football: pic.twitter.com/XLEbqZuYFp — Nick Cothrel (@NickCothrel) October 6, 2021

Higbee was removed from the final injury report ahead of the Thursday night matchup, dealing with an ankle injury. In a 37-20 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4, Higbee caught four passes, targeted six times, for 36 yards. He ranks third on the Rams’ receiving corps in target share, seeing 13% of quarterback Matthew Stafford’s looks, behind wide receivers Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp.

Higbee and the Rams will face the Seahawks, who rank 25th in Defensive DVOA, allowing 314 passing yards to the San Francisco 49ers in a 28-21 Week 4 win and should have no difficulty throwing the ball. Higbee is priced at $5,500 for Thursday’s single-game slate on FanDuel.

In a Thursday night matchup, Los Angeles is a 2.5-point road favorite against the Seahawks on FanDuel Sportsbook with a 54.5-point total.