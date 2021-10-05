Tyler Higbee Limited in Practice Monday, Expected to Play Sunday

Lindsey Thiry of ESPN reports Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee was limited in practice Monday, apparently dealing with an ankle injury.

In a Week 4 37-20 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Higbee was targeted six times, catching four passes for 36 yards, averaging nine yards per reception. The tight end is third in the Rams’ receiving corp in target share, seeing 18% of quarterback Matthew Stafford’s looks, behind wide receivers Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp.

In four games this year, Higbee has caught 15 passes for 152 yards and one touchdown.

Although Higbee is expected to play in the Thursday night Week 5 matchup against the Seahawks, Woods and Kupp could see a higher percentage of the Rams’ targets, facing a Seahawks defense that ranks 27th in pass DVOA.

Higbee is priced at $7,000 on FanDuel for Thursday’s single-game slate.

The Rams are a 1.5-point road favorite against the Seahawks on FanDuel Sportbook in a 54.5-point total.