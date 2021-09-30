Tyler Lockett Does Not Practice Thursday

Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett did not practice Thursday, ahead of a Week 4 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

Lockett is dealing with a hip injury sustained in a Week 3 30-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. In the loss, Lockett was targeted four times, catching four passes for 31 yards. In the condensed receiving corps for the Seahawks, Lockett is second on the team in target share, seeing 25% of the Seahawks targets, behind DK Metcalf.

If Lockett cannot play in Week 4 against the 49ers, expect the bulk of targets to go toward DK Metcalf. Priced at $7,700 on FanDuel, Metcalf is responsible for 31% of the Seahawks targets, seeing nine targets, catching six passes for 106 yards and one touchdown.

The Seahawks will face a 49ers defense that is ranked 16th in pass DVOA.

Seattle is a 3-point road underdog on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 52-point total.