Tyler Lockett Expected to Play Week 4 Against 49ers

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett is expected to play in a Week 4 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, barring any setback in pregame warmups.

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1444527080633507840

Lockett is dealing with a lingering hip injury, missing practice throughout the week. Lockett saw four targets in a week 3 30-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, catching four passes for 31 yards. As part of the Seahawks’ condensed receiving corps, Lockett is second in target share, seeing 25% of quarterback Russell Wilson’s looks, only behind his counterpart DK Metcalf.

Lockett is priced at $7,900 on FanDuel and will face a 49ers defense ranked 19th in DVOA, allowing 231 passing yards to the Green Bay Packers in a Week 3 loss. If Lockett is ruled out for the Week 4 matchup, expect most targets to go DK Metcalf’s way. In the Week 3 loss, Metcalf was targeted nine times, catching six passes for 107 yards and one touchdown.

Seattle is a 2.5-point road underdog on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 51.5-point total.