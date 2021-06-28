Tyler Naquin Scratched Monday vs. Phillies

https://twitter.com/CharlieG__/status/1409594799754203140

Naquin was initially slated to play centerfield for the Reds on Monday, but he has been scratched from the lineup due to a sore right wrist. Shogo Akiyama will draw the start in his place and bat fifth vs. Phillies right-hander Spencer Howard. Howard has struggled this season, pitching to a 5.59 ERA over 19 1/3 innings, and Akiyama is priced at the minimum on FanDuel. He’ll also have the splits advantage as a left-handed batter, making him an interesting option on today’s fantasy slate.

Naquin got off to a torrid start this season, posting a 144 wRC+ with six homers during March and April. He’s cooled off a bit since then, but he still owns 12 homers and a 112 wRC+ for the year. That puts him on pace for his best season at the dish since 2016 with the Indians.

The Reds will send Wade Miley to the mound on Monday, and they’re currently listed as -156 favorites vs. the Phillies on FanDuel Sportsbook.