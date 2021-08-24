Tyler O’Neill Scratched Tuesday vs. Tigers

Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Tyler O’Neill has been scratched from Tuesday’s series opener against the Detroit Tigers.

His absence from the lineup was not immediately disclosed. A regular fixture in the Cardinals’ lineup, O’Neill has played 100 games, slashing .275/.344/.512 with 21 home runs. He last started in a 3-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Aug. 22, going 1-for-2 with a walk.

Lars Nootbaar will take over leftfield duties in place of O’Neill Tuesday, batting sixth. Priced at $2,100 on FanDuel, the rookie has played 25 games, hitting .267 with a .338 OBP and three home runs. Playing rightfield in Saturday’s win, Nootbaar went 2-for-4 with a double.

The Cardinals open their series against the Tigers, facing Casey Mize, who makes his 23rd start of the season. With a 6-6 record, Mize has a 3.69 ERA, 19% K rate and a 1.17 WHIP.

St. Louis is a -245 home favorite against Detroit on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 7.5-run total.