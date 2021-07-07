Tyler O’Neill Scratched Tuesday

Jeff Jones reports St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Tyler O’Neill is a late scratch due to an allergic reaction.

MLB now shows Tyler O’Neill officially scratched. New lineup: Carlson 7 Goldschmidt 3 Arenado 5 Molina 2 Edman 9 Bader 8 DeJong 6 Sosa 4 Wainwright 1 https://t.co/jknDoGVmwe — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) July 7, 2021

It is reported the reaction originated from the food he ate earlier in the day. Appearing in 65 games this season, O’Neill is slashing .277/.332/.559 with 15 home runs. He last played in a 9-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on July 2, going 1-for-2.

Dylan Carlson will replace O’Neill at left field and bat leadoff in the second game of the series with the San Francisco Giants. At $2,800 on FanDuel, Carlson has appeared in 84 games this season, hitting .256 with a .342 OBP and seven home runs.

The Cardinals will look to continue the momentums from a 5-3 series opener Monday and will face Johnny Cueto, who will make his 14th start of the season. The 14-year veteran is 6-4 this season with a 4.00 ERA and a 19.1% K rate.

St. Louis is a +112 road Moneyline underdog against the Giants on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with an eight-run total.