Tyler O’Neill Scratched Tuesday

It is reported the reaction originated from the food he ate earlier in the day. Appearing in 65 games this season, O’Neill is slashing .277/.332/.559 with 15 home runs. He last played in a 9-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on July 2, going 1-for-2.
Dylan Carlson will replace O’Neill at left field and bat leadoff in the second game of the series with the San Francisco Giants. At $2,800 on FanDuel, Carlson has appeared in 84 games this season, hitting .256 with a .342 OBP and seven home runs.
The Cardinals will look to continue the momentums from a 5-3 series opener Monday and will face Johnny Cueto, who will make his 14th start of the season. The 14-year veteran is 6-4 this season with a 4.00 ERA and a 19.1% K rate.
St. Louis is a +112 road Moneyline underdog against the Giants on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with an eight-run total.
