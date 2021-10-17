Tyreek Hill Expected to Play Against Washington Week 6

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is expected to play in a Week 6 matchup against the Washington Football Team.

Hill, who has been limited in practice throughout the week, is dealing with a lingering quad injury. Officially listed as questionable. Barring any setback in pregame warmups, Hill should see a full allotment of targets, leading the Chiefs receiving corps with a 27% target share. In a Week 5 38-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Hill was targeted 13 times, catching seven passes for 63 yards.

Priced at $8,700 on FanDuel, Hill faces a Washington defense that ranks 28th in DVOA. If Hill cannot play in the Week 6 matchup, expect additional targets from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to go toward tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Mecole Hardman. Kelce and Hardman are priced at $8,500 and $5,500 on FanDuel, respectively.

Kansas City is a 7-point road favorite against the Washington Football Team on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 54.5-point total, the highest on the slate.