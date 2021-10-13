Tyreek Hill Misses Practice Wednesday

https://twitter.com/HerbieTeope/status/1448330339370381319

Hill was initially believed to have suffered a knee injury Sunday vs. the Bills, but it has since been updated to a quad injury. He was held out of practice Wednesday, but it’s still too early to panic about his status. If he can return to the practice field by Friday, he’ll have a chance to suit up this Sunday vs. the Football Team.

Hill has been up-and-down to start the year. He’s had two monster performances — finishing with 31.6 FanDuel points in Week 1 and 42.1 FanDuel points in Week 4 — but he’s been subpar in his other three games. Still, he’s racked up 25 targets over the past two weeks, which is obviously extremely valuable in the Chiefs’ dynamic offense. The Football Team has been dreadful against the pass this season, ranking 29th in Football Outsiders pass defense DVOA, so Hill will be in a potential smash spot if he’s able to suit up.

The Chiefs are currently listed as seven-point road favorites vs. the Football Team on FanDuel Sportsbook.