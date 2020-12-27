Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is officially active for a Week 16 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons

Hill was listed as questionable earlier in the week and is reported to have his hamstring watched throughout the game.

An integral part of the Chiefs offense, Hill accounts for 23.79% of the team’s target market share, second only behind tight end Travis Kelce. In 14 games played this season, Hill has caught 83 passes for 1,211 yards and 15 touchdowns. The high-powered Chiefs offense have a favorable matchup against a Falcons defense who have allowed a league-most 28.61 points to opposing wide receivers this year.

Hill is priced at $9,400 on FanDuel.

The Chiefs are a 10.5-point home favorite against the Falcons on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 52.5 total.