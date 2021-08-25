Tyrell Williams Dealing With Minor Groin Injury

Williams seems poised to open the season as the Lions’ top wide receiver, but he’s currently dealing with a minor groin injury. He’s not practicing on Wednesday, but he is expected to be back next week.
There was some uncertainty with how the Lions’ receiving corps would shake out entering training camp. They lack a true top option after losing Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. in the offseason, so Williams was expected to compete with Breshad Perriman for that role. However, Perriman has been playing almost exclusively with the backups, with Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Kalif Raymond operating as the starters.
The Lions’ offense isn’t expected to be very productive this season, but Williams still can provide some fantasy value. He’s currently coming off the board outside the top 70 at the wide receiver position, which is extremely late for a No. 1 receiving option.
The Lions will start the season at home vs. the 49ers, and they’re currently listed as 7.5-point underdogs on FanDuel Sportsbook.
