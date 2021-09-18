Tyrell Williams, Kevin Strong Ruled Out vs. Packers

Detroit Lions head coach, Dan Campbell, confirmed that the Lions would be without Tyrell Williams and Kevin Strong for their Week 2 encounter against the Green Bay Packers on Monday night. Williams and Strong are both in concussion protocol and won’t be cleared in time for the game.

Campbell also confirmed that Trey Flowers and Romeo Okwara would be available on Monday, despite being limited in practice.

Williams caught just two of three targets in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers for 14 yards before departing in the third quarter with a concussion. Similarly, defensive lineman Strong left early against the 49ers with a concussion.

Trinity Benson is in line for an increased role, with Williams unavailable. Benson played the third-most snaps on offense, catching three of his six targets for 19 yards. T.J. Hockenson and D’Andre Swift were Jared Goff’s security blanket in Week 1, garnering 10 and 11 targets, respectively. Swift is dealing with his own injury; however, Hockenson could be in line for a big game against the Packers. Michael Brockers should absorb Strong’s workload on the defensive side.

The Lions face steep odds against the Packers on Monday night, currently listed at +12.5 on the spread and +480 on the moneyline, per FanDuel Sportsbook.