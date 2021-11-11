Tyrese Haliburton Ruled out Wednesday Against Spurs

Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reports Tyrese Haliburton will sit out of Wednesday’s matchup between the Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs.

Haliburton, who is dealing with back tightness, sat out of Monday’s 109-104 loss to the Phoenix Suns because of the injury. He last played in a 94-91 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 7, playing 33 minutes, scoring 17 points, three rebounds and one assist. The second-year starter has played 10 games this season, averaging 33 minutes, scoring 14 points, four rebounds and five assists per game.

Buddy Hield will slot into the starting rotation with Haliburton out of the rotation for the second straight game. Priced at $6,000 on FanDuel, Hield played 30 minutes in Monday’s loss, scoring 14 points, six rebounds and two assists. He is averaging 29 minutes, 17 points, five rebounds, and two assists in his new role off the bench this season.

