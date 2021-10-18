Tyrod Taylor is Day-to-Day

Texans HC David Culley says QB Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) is day-to-day, no word on IR status but Taylor will be ramped up and not thrown in immediately — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 18, 2021

Taylor suffered a Grade 2 hamstring injury in the Texans’ Week 2 matchup vs. the Bills, which caused him to land on the short-term IR. He’s eligible to return to the lineup this week, but head coach David Culley did not know if that would happen. He called Taylor “day-to-day” and said he would be ramped up gradually instead of being thrown right back into action. With that in mind, it sounds like Taylor might be out for at least one more week.

Davis Mills has served as the Texans’ starting quarterback in his absence, and he has not looked ready for the NFL. He’s a rookie third-rounder out of Stanford, and while he was the top high school quarterback in his class, he failed to make an impact in college. Things predictably haven’t gotten any easier for Mills in the NFL, and he’s averaged just 5.0 adjusted yards per attempt to go with five touchdowns and seven interceptions. Still, he has also flashed a bit of promise — he racked up 312 yards and three touchdowns vs. the Patriots in Week 5 — so the Texans may want to take an extended look at him this season. They’re going nowhere, so playing Taylor doesn’t make a ton of sense for them at the moment.

The Texans are massive 17-point road underdogs vs. the Cardinals on FanDuel Sportsbook.