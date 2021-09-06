Tyrod Taylor Will Start at Quarterback for Texas in Week 1

This isn’t a huge surprise, but it confirms that DeShaun Watson is not a part of the Texans’ plans at the moment. It was previously reported that the Texans are prepared to make Watson inactive every week, which leaves Taylor as their starter to begin the season.
Taylor has historically provided solid production when allowed to start. He owns a 24-21-1 career record, and he’s averaged 7.1 adjusted yards per attempt. Taylor also brings some athleticism to the position, averaging 25.7 rushing yards per game.
Davis Mills will serve as the backup quarterback, and he’s a candidate to start later in the year. Mills was selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and he was a two-year starter at Stanford. He only started 13 total games, but he racked up 3,468 passing yards and 18 passing touchdowns in that time frame.
Without Watson, the Texans are expected to be one of the worst teams in football this season. They’re currently listed at +200 on FanDuel Sportsbook to finish with the worst record in the league.
