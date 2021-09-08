U.S. Announces Roster For Ryder Cup

https://twitter.com/RyderCupUSA/status/1435604913845903367

The U.S. will be looking to rebound after losing the 2018 Ryder Cup, and they have announced their official roster. They had six automatic qualifiers — Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Cantlay — who earned their spots due to a qualification process that began in 2019. Captain Steve Stricker chose the other six spots, and he went with Daniel Berger, Harris English, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth. Overall, the USA will have six first-timers on their roster, which is their most since 2008.

Patrick Reed is the most notable exception for the squad. He has been battling pneumonia, but he was able to take part in the TOUR Championship last week. Stricker said he “lost sleep” over the decision to keep Reed off the roster.

This year’s event will take place on U.S. soil, specifically at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. The U.S. has been dominated by Europe recently, winning just two of the past eight cups, but their two wins have come on home turf. The U.S. is currently listed as -195 favorites vs. Europe on FanDuel Sportsbook.