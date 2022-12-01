Fantasy NCAA NCAAF
03:44 PM, December 1, 2022

UCF Knights vs. Tulane Green Wave Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

#25 UCF Knights (9-3) @ #19 Tulane Green Wave (10-2)

Date: Dec. 03 | Time: 4:00 p.m. ET | TV: ABC

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
UCF Knights  Open +3.5   -110   O 58.5   -110   +146  
 Current +3.5   -114   56.5   -115   +140  
Tulane Green Wave  Open -3.5   -110   U 58.5   -110   -178  
 Current -3.5   -106   56.5   -105   -170  

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 12 road games over the last 2 seasons, UCF is 8-4-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 66.1 points per game which has been on average 5 points over the line for those games.

In 15 home games over the last 2 seasons, Tulane is 7-8-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 58.1 points per game which has been on average 0.5 points under the line for those games.

On the average combined, UCF and Tulane average 62.1 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 5.6 points over the current total. This favors the OVER.

Spread:

In 12 road games over the last 2 seasons, UCF is 5-7-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -1.6 points per game which has been on average 4 points worse than the spread for those games.

In 15 home games over the last 2 seasons, Tulane is 5-10-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 11.5 points per game which has been on average 6.2 points better than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, UCF and Tulane average 6.5 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 3.5 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the home spread.