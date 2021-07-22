Unvaccinated NFL Teams at Risk of Forfeiting Games

https://twitter.com/TomPelissero/status/1418256770305335299

The NFL is stepping up its push to get teams vaccinated heading into the season. The league has set a threshold of 85% regarding the vaccine, and if teams hit that number, their restrictions are loosened. The benefits include things like eating together in the team cafeteria, leaving the team hotel when on the road, and holding meetings in person. Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk reports that 14 teams have already reached the 85% threshold.

If that wasn’t enough incentive, the NFL will now punish teams that are forced to cancel games due to a COVID-19 outbreak. If the game cannot be rescheduled during the 18-week regular season, the team with the COVID outbreak will forfeit. The players on both teams will not receive their weekly paychecks in that situation, as well.

The NFL regular season will get underway with the Cowboys at the Buccaneers on Thursday, September 9