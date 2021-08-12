Urban Meyer Not Publicly Committing to Trevor Lawrence as Starting Quarterback

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1425890526176362502

It seems like a foregone conclusion that Lawrence will be the Jaguars’ starting quarterback for their Week 1 matchup vs. the Texans, but Meyer is not yet ready to make that decision public. ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Lawrence is still competing for the job with Gardner Minshew, and the two have alternated days with the first-team offense.

It wouldn’t be unheard of for a No. 1 overall pick to start the season on the sidelines, but seven of the past nine quarterbacks picked first in the draft have started their team’s first game. The only exceptions were Baker Mayfield in 2018 and Jared Goff in 2016.

Lawrence also isn’t just any ordinary top pick. He enters the league as arguably the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck, and expectations are high for him in his debut season. He’s currently being drafted as the No. 14 quarterback in fantasy drafts, which puts him slightly behind last year’s No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow.

Ultimately, expect Lawrence to be under center in Week 1, and he’s currently listed at +270 on FanDuel Sportsbook to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.