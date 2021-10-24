Veteran Receiver Chris Hogan Retires After 10 Seasons

After 10 successful seasons, veteran wide receiver Chris Hogan has decided to retire partway through the season. The New Orleans Saints placed Hogan on the reserve/retired list Saturday night.

Hogan appeared in five games for the Saints this season, grabbing four of eight targets for 41 yards and one touchdown. The Saints were Hogan’s fifth different team. The two-time Super Bowl Champ broke into the league with the Buffalo Bills before enjoying his glory days with the New England Patriots. Hogan made brief stops with the Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, and then Saints to conclude his career.

The Saints will have some snaps to cover with Hogan out of the lineup. Deonte Harris hasn’t practiced this week, which could mean a bigger fantasy platform for Juwan Johnson and Kenny Stills against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

New Orleans is coming off a bye week, entering their Week 7 matchup against the banged-up Seahawks team as -4.5 favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook.