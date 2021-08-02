Vic Fangio: Broncos’ QB Competition “Still Even-Steven”

https://twitter.com/Jeff_Legwold/status/1422264337629159425

The Broncos’ quarterback competition is one of the most interesting battles this offseason. Drew Lock was selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, but he has struggled to make an impact through his first two seasons. He’s posted an 8-10 record as a starter, including a mark of 4-9 last year. He also showed no signs of progression in his second season, posting worse marks in touchdown and interception rates than he did as a rookie.

With that in mind, it’s not surprising that the Broncos were interested in upgrading the position during the offseason. They were reportedly in on Aaron Rodgers and DeShaun Watson, but they ultimately settled for Teddy Bridgewater. Bridgewater was the Panthers’ starting QB in 2020-21, and he has proven his worth as a competent starter at the NFL level. The Panthers struggled to a 4-11 record last season, but Bridgewater’s 7.2 adjusted yards per attempt still put him comfortably ahead of Lock in that department.

Fangio told reporters on Monday that the QB competition is “still even-steven,” and the two players continue to split the first-team reps down the middle. How these two players perform during the preseason will likely determine who gets to start in Week 1 vs. the Giants.

