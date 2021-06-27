Victor Robles Day-To-Day With a Knee Contusion

As noted by Jesse Dougherty, the diagnosis is a right knee contusion, and Nats’ Manager Dave Martinez confirmed that x-rays came back negative. As such, Robles is considered day-to-day.
There aren’t any off days coming up for the Nationals, which means any time off will come at the expense of having Robles in the starting lineup. Washington is in the midst of playing 20 straight games, with their next day off coming during the All-Star break.
Andrew Stevenson is listed second on the Nats’ depth chart but is on the injured list, meaning veteran Josh Harrison could be called on in the coming days to cover center field duties while Robles resolves the knee contusion.
The Nationals are taking on the New York Mets on Monday night for a makeup game from earlier this season. Stay tuned to FanDuel Sportsbook for a line on the game.
