Vikings’ Dalvin Cook Injury Update

Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune reports that Vikings running back, Dalvin Cook, did not participate in Wednesday’s practice. Cook is dealing with an ankle injury he picked up in Minnesota’s Week 2 loss against Arizona.

This season, the Florida State product is off to a decent start with 196 rushing yards on 42 carries.

If he’s unable to play on Sunday, Alexander Mattison will start in his place. Although Mattison has only four carries on the year for 13 yards, he’s rushed for over 400 yards in each of the last two seasons as a backup. His career average of 4.5 yards per carry is a few ticks lower than Cook’s average of 4.8.

The Vikings will likely give Cook every chance to see if he can play as they’re in danger of starting 0-3 on the season after losing their first two games by only four points. FanDuel Sportsbook lists Minnesota as a 1.5-point underdog when it hosts Seattle in its home opener on Sunday. Sharp bettors have already weighed in as they’re taking the points with the home team.