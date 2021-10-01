Vikings’ Dalvin Cook Practices On Friday

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports that Vikings running back, Dalvin Cook, returned to practice on Friday.

#Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (ankle) and LB Anthony Barr (knee) were on the field and participating at the start of practice today. NT Michael Pierce (elbow/shoulder) was not. They face the #Browns on Sunday. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 1, 2021

Cook’s been dealing with an ankle injury and was inactive for Week 3 against the Seahawks. In his absence, the Vikings still rushed for 140 yards. Through three games, they’re ranked sixth with 128 yards per game.

Minnesota’s offensive line appears to be a bit undervalued as they were ranked 27th in the Pro Football Focus offensive line rankings.

Given the success of their rushing attack last week, the Vikings might be hesitant to rush Cook back into action so quickly. If he does play, he could end up splitting snaps with Alexander Mattison on Sunday against the Browns.

