Vikings Tight End Irv Smith Likely Out For Season

This is a big blow for the Vikings. Smith was expected to have a breakout year as the Vikings starting tight end this season, but he underwent meniscus surgery on Wednesday. The recovery timetable is four to five months, so he is unlikely to suit up this season.

The Vikings attempted to fill their hole at tight end on Tuesday by trading a fourth-round pick for Chris Herndon. Herndon had a strong rookie season with the Jets, finishing with 39 catches for 502 yards and four touchdowns, but he has been dreadful over the past two seasons. Perhaps a change of scenery — and playing for someone other than Adam Gase — will help him revive his career.

The Vikings will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2020-21. They finished just 7-9, which marked their first losing season since 2014-15. Their current win total over/under is listed at 8.5 on FanDuel Sportsbook, and they’re -106 to make the postseason.