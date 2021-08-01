Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is Not in the Jays Lineup Sunday
August 1Grant WhiteSportsGrid
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is getting a well-deserved day off on Sunday. The Toronto Blue Jays confirmed that Guerrero Jr. would sit for the first time this season as they look to complete a three-game sweep of the Kansas City Royals.
Guerrero Jr. has exceeded expectations this season. The all-star first basemen is a front-runner in the AL MVP conversation thanks to his MLB-leading 1.078 on-base plus slugging percentage and 83 runs batted in. Guerrero Jr. is just off the league lead in batting average and home runs, putting him in pursuit of the Triple Crown as the Jays head into the stretch run.
Cavan Biggio takes over first-base duties, and George Springer is the Jays’ designated hitter against the Royals. Both players get ideal matchups against Brad Keller. Springer is batting first and has a $4,200 salary on the FanDuel main slate, with Biggio batting sixth and a $2,300 salary.
The price has come down on the Jays, with Toronto currently priced as -250 favorites as they wrap up their first true home series in almost two years.
