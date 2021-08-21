Von Miller, Courtland Sutton Won’t Play Against Seahawks

The Denver Broncos confirmed that Von Miller and Courtland Sutton would not appear against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night. Both players sat the Broncos’ first pre-season game last week against the Minnesota Vikings, and as noted by Mike Klis, the Broncos could deferring their first start until they can play on grass.

Miller missed all of the 2020 season with an ankle injury incurred during the final week of practice before the regular season. Sutton played in just one game, recording three receptions on six targets for 66 yards before being shut down for the season with a torn ACL. Miller and Sutton will feature prominently on both sides of the ball for the upcoming season and should use the final pre-season contest to get up to game speed for the season opener on September 12.

The AFC West is shaping up to be one of the toughest divisions in the NFL, with all four teams featuring win totals of 7 or higher. The Broncos enter the season with an 8.5 win total, as per FanDuel Sportsbook, with the under juiced to -115.